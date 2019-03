Police departments around Massachusetts are remembering a state trooper who died three years ago on Saturday.

Trooper Thomas Clardy, an 11-year veteran, was killed when he was hit by a car on the Mass. Pike.

Clardy left behind a wife and six children.

Please take a moment today to honor & remember Trooper Thomas L. Clardy, EOW: 03/16/2016. #LODD pic.twitter.com/hlJkWniXnU — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 16, 2019

Thinking of the Clardy family and the ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ family today #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/yc9rDbs4Nc — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) March 16, 2019

Please take a moment today to remember Trooper Thomas Clardy. Rest easy, sir. ⚫️🔵 @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/9SM4py7vvm — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) March 16, 2019

A very good man by all accounts – also served his country for 13 years in the Army(2) and the Marines(11) before he joined the MSP. Rest In Peace. Blessings to your beautiful family. https://t.co/Eg5fffhACm — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) March 16, 2019

