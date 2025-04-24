WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern is mourning the loss of his daughter.

McGovern announced Thursday that his daughter Molly, who battled a rare form of cancer, had passed away.

The family said Molly had just finished a semester abroad in Australia and died unexpectedly while visiting a friend in Italy.

She treated everyone with compassion and kindness, the McGovern family said.

“Molly radiated pure joy. She lit up every room with her beaming smile — full of laughter, endless warmth, and a sharp wit that could disarm you in an instant. She was unbelievably funny, fiercely loyal, and wise beyond her years,” they said in a statement.

Her family said she refused to let her illness slow her down. She was also known to be a Boston Bruins fan.

The McGoverns said Molly will “always be the soul of our family.”

Gov. Maura Healey released a statement Thursday regarding Molly’s death, sending her condolences to her family.

“She was a kind, smart and compassionate young woman who touched the lives of many,” Healey said. “We are all feeling the sadness of her being taken too soon.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)