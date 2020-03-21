Massachusetts reports second coronavirus-related death

A second Massachusetts resident has died from a coronavirus-related illness, state officials said Saturday.

A woman in her 50s from Middlesex County died Saturday, according to the Department of Public Health. The woman had a pre-existing condition that left her predisposed to more severe disease, officials said.

An 87-year-old man, a military veteran from Winthrop, died of coronavirus-related illness on Friday. He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Boston and had an underlying health condition, officials said.

More than 5,200 residents have been tested for the coronavirus, state officials said, and 525 have tested positive.

