Republican Gov. Charlie Baker celebrates with supporters during an election night rally Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to visit a Boston mosque and speak briefly to its members.

Organizers say Friday’s visit to the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center, the largest mosque in New England, is the first by a sitting Republican Massachusetts governor.

Muslims are mandated to attend weekly prayers each Friday. The service typically begins with an invocation at 1:00 p.m., followed by a half-hour sermon and brief congregational prayer.

Organizers say Baker will sit among congregants for the sermon and observe the prayer before speaking to the community.

Approximately 1,500 congregants come to the center for each weekly prayer service.

Yusufi Vali, the center’s public affairs director, has said he hopes the visit signals “the beginning of a strong relationship” between Baker and the state’s Muslim community.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)