BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Republican party Chair Amy Carnevale was among those criticizing Kamala Harris Sunday after President Joe Biden ended his campaign for a second term.

Biden backed Harris as his successor atop the Democratic ticket shortly after his announcement and Harris soon locked up a swath of key endorsements.

While praise rolled in, though, many Republicans pushed back against Harris and Biden, who said he plans to serve out the rest of his term.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson. “He must resign the office immediately.”

Ohio Sen. and former President Donald Trump’s newly-named running mate JD Vance did not hold back in his remarks.

“She lied for nearly four years about Biden’s mental capacity, saddling the nation with a president who can’t do the job,” he said of Harris.

“President Trump and I are ready to save America, whoever’s at the top of the Democratic ticket,” he continued. “Bring it on.”

Allies have highlighted Harris’ background as a California prosecutor prior to his roles in the senate and as vice president as strengths against Trump following his legal problems.

Republicans have argued her record with the Biden Administration is her weakness heading into the general election.

“More recently, she has been in charge of the border policy for the administration,” Carnevale said. “And that really has been a mess from day one and certainly impacting Massachusetts residents and communities.”

“So, we’re certainly concerned about what that would represent,” she said.

The Massachusetts Republican party previously responded to Biden’s decision to step down on X Sunday afternoon, saying “Whether it’s Biden or another Democrat, their scare tactics won’t distract from their failed policies.”

“From the economy to border security, Dems have fallen short,” the party said. “Americans want a shift, and we’re confident that no Democrat will measure up to the Republican ticket.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)