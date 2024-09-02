BOSTON (WHDH) - Two months away from this year’s General Election, Massachusetts voters are set to head to the polls Tuesday to settle a series of contested races in the state primary.

Among the marquee matchups are races to represent the Republican party against Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch.

At the state level, some Massachusetts Democrats will see a rematch of a 2022 primary race for a seat on the Governor’s Council.

The Republican senate primary pits industrial engineer Robert Antonellis, Quincy City Council President Ian Cain, and former Special Assistant US Attorney John Deaton.

The primary winner will face Warren, who is seeking a third term in the Senate.

The Republican congressional primary will take place in Massachusetts’ Eighth Congressional District, which includes communities from Boston to East Bridgewater.

Lynch has been in Congress since 2001. Possible nominees to face him include videographer Robert Burke, health care worker James Govatsos, and bar owner Daniel Kelly.

In the Governor’s Council race, Democrat Mara Dolan is facing fellow Democrat and Governor’s Council District Three incumbent Marilyn Petitto Devaney.

District Three stretches from Brookline to Hudson and includes communities as far north as Chelmsford.

The council meets weekly and is tasked with approving or denying gubernatorial judicial appointments. The council also reviews pardons and commutations from the governor and must approve a pardon or commutation for it to take effect.

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin last week predicted turnout for the state primary would fall near 15%, according to the State House News Service.

Such a figure would make a decrease compared to the 2020 state primary, when 36.6% of voters cast a ballot. It would be an increase over turnout in 2016 and 2012, though, which saw 8.6% turnout and 12.4% turnout, respectively.

Though short of 2020 figures, when voters had a series of contested races for Senate and US Representative amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Galvin said there has still been “remarkable” interest in this year’s primary, according to the State House News Service.

Polls open for the primary at 7 a.m.

Voters can find their polling place and access official sample ballots online through the Secretary of the Commonwealth website.

