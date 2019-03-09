Massachusetts residents identified in deadly NH ski accident

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man died and another was injured Friday at Cannon Mountain Ski Resort in Franconia, New Hampshire, officials said.

Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol responding to a reported two-skier collision on the Middle Ravine Trail about 3 p.m. found two men suffering from serious injuries, according to New Hampshire State Police officials.

Jeremy Kieran, 39, of Somerville was unconscious when rescuers arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Robert Solcum, 48, of Newburyport also sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported to the Littleton Regional Hospital for further medical treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

A preliminary investigation conducted by state police, in accordance with Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol, Franconia Police Department and Franconia Life Squad, indicates that Kieran was skiing down the Profile Trail when he allegedly lost control and was thrown from his skis.

Police say that Kieran continued to slide down the mountain at a high speed and into a roped off area, eventually sliding off the edge of an embankment.

Kieran then struck Solcum who was skiing on the Middle Ravine Trail just below the embankment, according to officials.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Trooper Tyler Brennan at (603) 846-3333 or tyler.brennan@dos.nh.gov

