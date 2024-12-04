BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a storm system moves into the region that is expected to bring up to 6 inches of snow to some areas.

Communities east of I-95, where it will remain above freezing as the system moves through Thursday night, can expect to see rain. Between I-95 and I-495, towns could see a coating up to an inch and parts of western Massachusetts could see between 2 and 6 inches of snow to fall.

On Wednesday, road crews could be seen preparing to pre-treat roads across the state and clear snow that falls during the storm.

In Worcester, a parking ban goes into effect at midnight.

“We will be geared up tonight to put down chemicals on all of our streets and if we have to go into a plowing mode, we will,” said Bob Moylan, interim Worcester Department of Public Works commissioner.

However, some Massachusetts residents aren’t expecting too much compared to storms.

“I don’t know, we’ll probably end up with an inch,” said Keith Kessmann, who lives in Fitchburg. “I think it’s a good thing. I don’t have to go out and shovel it.”

At Rocky’s Hardware in Fitchburg, the store was busy Wednesday afternoon with people stocking up on supplies for the predicted snowy weather.

“Granted, we don’t necessarily get as much snow, but we do get a lot of ice. So, around here, salt is crucial to keeping yourself safe,” said Elizabeth Cox, assistant manager of Rocky’s Hardware.

The store was stocked with plenty of ice melt.

Eastern Minerals in Chelsea is a major source of road salt for the state, and its cities and towns. The company is stocked up and ready for trucks to haul the salt away.

One Ashby resident said he was expecting some snow up near the New Hampshire border, buying items to get his property ready.

“I’m just getting a little bit of salt and sand for the driveway and stuff. I have a couple of horses and stuff out in my barn, so I got to keep them happy and warm too, so I’m looking forward to the snow. It’s about time,” said John Dembowski.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)