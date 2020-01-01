Massachusetts residents urged to report unusual animal behavior after rabid coyote captured in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts wildlife officials are urging the public to report any unusual animal behavior after a coyote tested positive for rabies in Lynnfield Wednesday.

Lynnfield police say they captured a rabid coyote on Lynnbrook Road Monday.

The same coyote was seen earlier in the month near Emerald Drive and Meghan’s Way in Lynn.

Rabies is a very serious disease affecting the nervous system of mammals, including cats, dogs, raccoons, coyotes, foxes, and people. Rabies is caused by a virus and is almost always fatal. The virus found in saliva is usually spread from animal to animal or to people through bites.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a potentially rabid animal is urged to contact their health care provider immediately. In most cases, immediate treatment is necessary.

Owners who are concerned that their pet may have come in contact with a rabid animal should contact Lynnfield Animal Control.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)