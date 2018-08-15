BOSTON (WHDH) - Wednesday marks the last day for Massachusetts residents to register to vote for the midterm elections.

Those looking to register can do so at a local election office, through the mail or online.

Residents must be 18 by the time they vote, a United States citizen and can not be currently incarcerated by reason of a felony conviction.

The Mass. primary is set for Sept. 4.

