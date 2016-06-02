Massachusetts revises policy on immigration detainers

BOSTON (AP) - BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is revising policies for when and how state police can hold individuals wanted by federal immigration authorities.

The new guidelines announced Thursday replace a more restrictive policy implemented by former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick’s administration.

State police say the revised policy is in line with the Federal Priority Enforcement Program. That program was instituted by President Obama last July after the former Secure Communities program was criticized as overly broad.

At the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, state troopers will be allowed to detain certain individuals who are in the country illegally, including those suspected of posing a danger to national security.

Baker, a Republican, says the policy doesn’t allow troopers to stop or arrest someone solely on the basis of immigration status.

