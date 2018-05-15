BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is working on clearing up confusion when it comes to the state’s new Real IDs.

RMV officials are reminding people that they do need extra documentation to the get the IDs; however, these documents come with requirements.

You must bring your social security card but it cannot be laminated, they said. You also need proof that you are a United States citizen, which can be shown using a passport or birth certificate. Finally, you need to bring documentation showing that you are a Massachusetts resident.

If you recently changed your last name, the RMV also requires that you bring documentation showing that you legally changed it.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)