Massachusetts RMV shutting down services for 3 days

(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will be shutting down all services for three days later this month to allow for a changeover to a new computer system.

Inspection station locations will be closed, online services will be unavailable and RMV locations will be closed on March 23, 24 or 25.

AAA branch locations which offer registry services to members will be unable to do so.

Law enforcement officers will continue to have access to RMV data at all times, according to MassDOT.

MassDOT says the new computer system will allow the RMV to comply with federal and state mandates.

The current computer system is more than 30 years old.

For more details, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)