BOSTON (AP) — The number of people who died on Massachusetts roads last year climbed to 390, the Massachusetts Highway Safety division announced Monday, 63 more than last year and the most in a single year dating to 2009.

The preliminary number was released in a tweet by the office, which is part of the state the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

“Speed, a decrease in seatbelt use, and more motorcycle fatalities are the main differences,” the agency wrote. “Please slow down, buckle up and look twice to save a life.”

The 2021 death toll was up from 327 in 2020, according to a chart included with the tweet.

The closest to last year’s 390 road deaths was the 364 the state experienced in 2012.

