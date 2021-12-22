BOSTON (WHDH) - The highways and roads in Massachusetts rank among the very worst in America, according to a new report.

Consumer Affairs says its researchers analyzed government reports and recent email surveys to score states on pavement roughness, road spending per capita, and local sentiment to determine which states are home to the most dangerous road conditions.

Rhode Island has the worst roads, followed by Hawaii, Wisconsin, and California.

Massachusetts checked in with the fifth-worst roads in the country.

“Massachusetts has 472 bridges and more than 1,194 miles of highway that the federal government considers in poor condition,” Consumer Affairs said in the report. “On average, drivers pay $620 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.”

Roads in Boston, Worcester, Lowell, Norwood and Walpole also have too many potholes, the report found.

“The snow plows have done a number on our roads. Potholes and damage to the streets are a constant nuisance. Southbridge, or Massachusetts roads in general, seem to be in a never-ending loop of construction,” one resident told Consumer Affairs.

Most Bay Staters polled by Consumer Affairs blamed severe winter weather and snowplows for bumps and potholes. Others cited poor maintenance, repairs, and uneven asphalt.

