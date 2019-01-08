Massachusetts sailor killed at Pearl Harbor accounted for

In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. About 20 survivors are gathering on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Pearl Harbor to remember thousands of men lost in the Japanese attack 77 years ago. The youngest of the survivors is in his mid-90s. The Navy and National Park Service will jointly host the remembrance ceremony Friday at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial. (AP Photo, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A sailor from Massachusetts who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday that the remains of Navy Buglemaster 2nd Class Lionel W. Lescault, of Spencer, were identified in September.

Lescault was a member of the crew of the battleship USS Oklahoma, which sustained multiple torpedo hits during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack and quickly capsized, taking the lives of 429 crewmen.

Although the Navy recovered hundreds of fallen crewmembers, most were declared unidentifiable in 1949 and buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

The remains were exhumed in 2015 and using modern forensic techniques, Lescault and others were accounted for using DNA analysis, dental and anthropological analysis, and material and circumstantial evidence.

