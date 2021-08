BOSTON (WHDH) - People will be able to make purchases this weekend in Massachusetts without having to worry about paying sales tax.

The state’s sales tax holiday is taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Retail items up to $2,500 purchased for personal use over those two days will be exempt from sales tax.

People can learn more about the sales tax holiday here.

