BOSTON (WHDH) - Two years have passed since health officials announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Massachusetts.

On Feb. 1, 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported that a UMass Boston student in his 20s who recently traveled to Wuhan, China had contracted the coronavirus.

The student was living in Boston and was said to be doing “quite well” in self-isolation at the time.

As of Sunday, nearly 1.5 million cases had been confirmed in the Bay State, according to the DPH.

More than 21,000 deaths have also been reported.

