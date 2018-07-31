Massachusetts school systems are best in the country, study says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parents looking to give their children the best possible education should head to the Bay State.

WalletHub ranked Massachusetts as having the best school systems in the nation after comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions – quality and safety.

Students in the Bay State also had the highest math and reading test scores and tied with Connecticut students for the highest median ACT scores, according to the study.

The school systems also reportedly make sure that the students are safe, with Massachusetts tying for the lowest percentage of threatened or injured high school students. The state also had the fifth lowest bullying-incidence rate.

The rest of New England placed within the top 20, with Connecticut in third, New Hampshire in fourth, Vermont in fifth, Maine in 13th and Rhode Island in 17th.

New Mexico school systems ranked as the worst, followed by Louisiana and the District of Columbia.

The study recognized that public school systems vary widely due to funding.

