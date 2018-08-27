LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Some local schools are cutting classes short this week to beat the heat.

Lawrence Public Schools issued half days from Monday to Thursday as temperatures climb into the mid-90s.

Preschool classes will also not be held in Lawrence throughout the week.

Public schools in Haverhill will also be dismissed early Tuesday and Wednesday.

School officials say YMCA programs will start once school gets out.

A heat advisory is issued for most of Massachusetts Monday, including Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Barnstable, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampden and Western Hampshire counties.

