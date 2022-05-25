BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Massachusetts school districts are ramping up their police presence in the wake of a deadly Texas school shooting Tuesday.

Those districts include Abington, Barnstable, Gloucester and Tewksbury, whose leaders all announced that they will increase police presence in schools Wednesday.

They all clarified that there are no specific threats, but said that the aim is to help children feel safer at school.

