Massachusetts’ second coronavirus testing site for first responders opens outside Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ second coronavirus testing site dedicated to first responders opened up outside of Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

White tents were set up in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium so first responders, such as police officers, firefighters, hospital workers and public safety personnel, could get tested for the potentially deadly virus.

“These professionals are working in high risk environments to protect our communities and we felt it was important to continue to expand our capacity to support them,” Gov. Charles Baker said during a press conference Sunday at the testing site.

About 200 tests are projected to be performed a day at the new site to help ensure the safety of those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito added the the site has not only been set up to protect first responders and their families “but also to protect the patients we’re trying to serve all across the Commonwealth.”

Baker says the state is trying to open more testing sites.

“We’ve been having conversations with our colleagues in Western Mass. and our colleagues in the Merrimack Valley and I think you can expect to see additional testing sites in those parts of Massachusetts opening up later this coming week,” he said.

The first testing site for first responders opened at Suffolk Downs in East Boston just over a week ago.

Recently, New England Patriot owner Robert Kraft used the team plane to help transport more than a million masks into the state from China.

