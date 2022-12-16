Massachusetts is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with just over a week until Christmas.

This month, the state has seen an increase of more than 3,000 cases.

At the start of the month, there were 5.068 cases over a seven-day period, a number that quickly rose to 7,499 last week. This week, there are 8,391 cases.

“We are seeing cases increasing in 90 percent of the country,” said Dr. Ashish JHA, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. “We don’t want this winter to look like last winter.”

To prepare for the winter surge, the White House says citizens can once again order free COVID-19 tests. Each household can get up to four rapid tests, which can be ordered at https://www.covid.gov/tests.

