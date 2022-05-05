BOSTON (WHDH) - The price of diesel fuel has risen to its highest-ever level in the Bay State, which could lead to other price increases, a trucking spokesman said.

The average price of the fuel is now $6.10 in Massachusetts, nearly a dollar more than it was last week. Kevin Weeks, executive director of the Trucking Association of Massachusetts, said that would lead to higher transportation costs for food.

“Without some sort of mitigation with fuel costs and the uncertainty of fuel costs, the consumer’s just gonna see the increase in goods go up and up and up,” Weeks said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)