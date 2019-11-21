Massachusetts Senate approves several high-profile bills

BOSTON (WHDH) - Senators on Beacon Hill had a busy day Wednesday as they voted to move forward several high-profile bills.

Over a roughly 14-hour period, lawmakers approved a ban on retail stores offering single-use plastic bags, progressed a bill to ban flavored tobacco, and voted in favor of a bill that bans drivers from using hand-held cellphones while behind the wheel.

Plastic Bag Ban Bill

The Senate approved a ban that would implement a statewide ban on all carry-out plastic bags at checkout from retail stores.

The bill requires retailers to charge at least 10 cents for a recycled paper bag at checkout and directs that five cents of the amount collected from the sale of paper bags go back to the city or town for enforcement of the ban, as well as for other municipal recycling efforts.

Retailers can keep the remainder of the fee to recoup the costs of providing paper bags.

Senate President Karen E. Spilka says this is an important step to tackling the rapid increase of plastic used worldwide.

“While Massachusetts may not be able to tackle the proliferation of plastics worldwide, we can take concrete action at home,” she said. “Implementing a statewide ban on plastic bags, and encouraging the use of reusable bags, is an important first step.”

More than 100 Bay State communities have already passed local laws banning plastic bags.

Cambridge, which has had a 10-cent fee on paper bags in place for over three years, have reportedly seen a 50 to 80 percent reduction in single-use bags taken out at stores.

Flavored Tobacco Ban

The Senate progressed a bill to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, in an effort to reduce youth access to tobacco and nicotine products.

The bill also would institute a 75 percent excise tax on e-cigarettes and e-liquids, as well as expand health coverage for those trying to stop using tobacco.

This ban would make Massachusetts the first state in the nation to not allow the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

Similar legislation was previously passed in the House of Representatives.

“This nation-leading step will save lives,” House Speaker Robert DeLeo said. “I hope other states will follow our example in combating this public health crisis with comprehensive legislation amid inaction by the Trump Administration.”

A final compromise bill was sent to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk early Thursday morning.

Tobacco use and nicotine addiction remain the leading causes of preventable illness and premature death in Massachusetts, according to the State Senate.

Drivers Using Hand-Held Cellphones Ban

The Senate voted in favor of a bill that bans drivers from using hand-held cellphones while behind the wheel.

The bill would impose fines of $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense and $500 for a subsequent offense.

The House progressed the bill on Tuesday and it will now go to Baker for final approval.

Baker has expressed support for a ban on drivers using hand-held cellphones and filed a bill earlier this year that included similar language.

The bill would also require the Registry of Motor Vehicles to collect data from traffic stops, including the driver’s age, race and gender without identifying the driver. The information would help identify police agencies that may be engaging in racial or gender profiling.

Hands-free cellphones would still be allowed.

Every other New England state already bans drivers from using hand-held cellphones.

