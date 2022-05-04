BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ strong economic outlook is prompting Democratic leaders in the state Senate to consider a package of tax cuts.

Preliminary revenue collections for April totaled $6.9 billion — about $3 billion or 79.6% more than actual collections in April of last year and $2 billion more than projected, Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder announced Wednesday,

Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka said the healthy financial position means the Legislature should consider tax breaks, which Democrats have so far resisted. That’s despite urging from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who has proposed his own package of $690 million in tax cuts.

Spilka said in a written statement that she’s asked leaders in the Senate to pursue a tax relief package before the end of the session.

“While the details remain to be worked out, I believe we can safely balance targeted spending investments to a number of crucial areas, such as housing, childcare and higher education, with tax relief for individuals and families who are feeling the effects of inflation and continued economic disruption,” she said.

Spilka’s statement could put pressure on Democratic leaders in the Massachusetts House to go along with some package of tax cuts.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)