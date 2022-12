Massachusetts is sending out nearly $5 million to first responders Friday morning to help them keep their communities safe.

The money is going out to police and fire departments in 10 cities, including Brockton, Haverhill, Newton, and Somerville.

Communities were selected based on their populations and first responder budgets.

