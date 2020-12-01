Massachusetts small businesses hit hard during pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — The number of open small businesses in Massachusetts has dropped by 37% this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, while small business revenue is down 44% since the start of the year, according to Harvard researchers.

“Massachusetts is seeing the same sort of national pattern with the economic crisis hitting smaller businesses particularly hard,” Sebi Devlin-Foltz, of Harvard-based Opportunity Insights, told the Boston Herald on Monday.

People are staying home and spending money on online retailers, Devlin-Foltz said.

The state’s hospitality sector, including restaurants, has been particularly hard hit, according to the nonpartisan, nonprofit Opportunity Insights.

The number of open small businesses in leisure/hospitality has dropped 55%, while revenue has plummeted 64%.

Reduced capacities and limited hours are in large part to blame, said National Federation of Independent Business Massachusetts State Director Christopher Carlozzi.

