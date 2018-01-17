Massachusetts snowfall totals: Jan. 17, 2018

(WHDH) — Snow fell Wednesday across Massachusetts. The storm wasn’t as powerful as the last winter blast, but it did pile up in some areas.

Here’s a check on the totals:

Pittsfield: 7″

Chester: 6.5″

Haverhill: 5″

Ayer: 4.8″

Holden: 4″

Ludlow: 4″

Hadley: 4″

Carlisle: 3.9″

Tyngsboro: 3.5″

Peabody: 3″

Hopkinton: 2.8″

Truro: 2.8″

Marston Mills: 2.6″

Orleans: 2.5″

Framingham: 2.4″

Whitman: 2.2″

Wrentham: 2.1″

Braintree: 1.8″

Winthrop: 1.7″

Taunton: 1.4″

1st map is observed snowfall thru 3 pm. 2nd map is our #snow forecast from yesterday. Some locations received less snow than expected. Why? Storm was weaker than forecast which resulted in the rain-snow line farther south, colder scenario. However weaker storm = less precip #MA pic.twitter.com/OaiZxvFNsi — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 17, 2018

