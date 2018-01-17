Massachusetts snowfall totals: Jan. 17, 2018

(WHDH) — Snow fell Wednesday across Massachusetts. The storm wasn’t as powerful as the last winter blast, but it did pile up in some areas.
Here’s a check on the totals:
Pittsfield: 7″
Chester: 6.5″
Haverhill: 5″
Ayer: 4.8″
Holden: 4″
Ludlow: 4″
Hadley: 4″
Carlisle: 3.9″
Tyngsboro: 3.5″
Peabody: 3″
Hopkinton: 2.8″
Truro: 2.8″
Marston Mills: 2.6″
Orleans: 2.5″
Framingham: 2.4″
Whitman: 2.2″
Wrentham: 2.1″
Braintree: 1.8″
Winthrop: 1.7″
Taunton: 1.4″
