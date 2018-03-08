Massachusetts snowfall totals: March 7-8, 2018

(WHDH) — Heavy snow fell Wednesday into Thursday across Massachusetts. The nor’easter dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas, while many places saw more than a foot.

Here’s a check on the totals:

Adams – 26″

Peru – 20″

Pepperell – 19.2″

Sterling – 17.8″

Westborough – 16.9″

Great Barrington – 16.2″

Worcester – 16.2″

Heath – 16″

Clinton – 16″

Shirley – 16″

New Braintree – 15.8″

Concord – 15″

Haverhill – 14″

Billerica – 13.6″

Littleton – 13.5″

Berlin – 13.5″

Auburn – 13″

Dracut – 11.5″

North Reading – 11″

Wilmington – 10.4″

Sharon – 10.2″

Hopkinton – 10″

Topsfield – 9.5″

Lexington – 7.3″

Mendon – 7″

Natick – 7″

Boston – 6:”

Newton – 5″

Quincy – 5″

Rockland – 5″

Gloucester – 3.8″

