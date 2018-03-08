Massachusetts snowfall totals: March 7-8, 2018

(WHDH) — Heavy snow fell Wednesday into Thursday across Massachusetts. The nor’easter dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas, while many places saw more than a foot.
Here’s a check on the totals:
Adams – 26″
Peru – 20″
Pepperell – 19.2″
Sterling – 17.8″
Westborough – 16.9″
Great Barrington – 16.2″
Worcester – 16.2″
Heath – 16″
Clinton – 16″
Shirley – 16″
New Braintree – 15.8″
Concord – 15″
Haverhill – 14″
Billerica – 13.6″
Littleton – 13.5″
Berlin – 13.5″
Auburn – 13″
Dracut – 11.5″
North Reading – 11″
Wilmington – 10.4″
Sharon – 10.2″
Hopkinton – 10″
Topsfield – 9.5″
Lexington – 7.3″
Mendon – 7″
Natick – 7″
Boston – 6:”
Newton – 5″
Quincy – 5″
Rockland – 5″
Gloucester – 3.8″
