Massachusetts state auditor will not seek reelection

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection to a fourth term next year.

Bump first took office in 2011 and was the first woman to hold the position, one of the state’s six constitutional offices. Before becoming auditor, she was a four-term state representative and former Gov. Deval Patrick’s secretary of labor and workforce development.

The Democrat said in her announcement posted on the agency’s website that she does not plan to run for another office.

“However, I want to create the opportunity for another leader who shares my commitment to making government work better and building the public trust to pursue this mission. The public deserves to choose from a wide field, and this announcement will help make that possible,” she said.

The job of the auditor is to ensure accountability, transparency and trust in state government.

During her tenure, her office found that dead people had received millions in welfare benefits, the state had lost track of 1,800 registered sex offenders, and that the Department of Children and Families had failed to report rapes, abuse, and other alleged crimes committed against children in state care.

Her office has uncovered more than $1.3 billion worth of inefficiencies, misspending, and fraud in state government, according to her profile.

“I am grateful to the voters of the Commonwealth for putting their faith in me and to my colleagues in government for their collaboration,” she said. “This has been a thrill and an honor I never envisioned when I first walked into the State House as a legislative intern in 1978.”

