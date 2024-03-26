BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Lottery today is launching the nation’s first JAWS instant ticket, featuring instant grand prizes of $1 million and Second Chance Drawings in which 30 winners will be awarded a JAWS-inspired trip for two to Martha’s Vineyard in the summer of 2025.

While on Martha’s Vineyard, all trip winners will participate in a JAWS-themed Game Show in which one contestant is guaranteed to win a $1 million prize. All other contestants will win a guaranteed prize ranging from $500 to $10,000.

“When you say ‘JAWS’, the Vineyard immediately comes to mind. So who else should have the first JAWS ticket? Massachusetts of course,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “People are already excited about the chance to take a BITE out of the winnings.”

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of Massachusetts introducing the industry’s first instant ticket, and next summer will mark the 50th anniversary of the theatrical release of JAWS,” said Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Mass Lottery. “What better way to celebrate these milestones than by giving our players the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience where the iconic summer blockbuster was filmed.”

Trip winners will be randomly selected from non-winning tickets submitted into Second Chance Drawings. There will be five Second Chance Drawings, and six trip winners will be chosen in each drawing. Trip packages include:

3-night stay for two at Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown

Black car service to and from port

Ferry to and from island, plus island transportation

Daily breakfast

Welcome toast/dinner with entertainment at Harbor View Hotel

Taste of the Vineyard Dinner at Harbor View Lawn

$1,000 spending cash

JAWS branded welcome gift

JAWS Island Tour with custom guided bus across the island

Private JAWS movie screening at Harbor View Hotel

“Shark Infested Waters” theme party on Harbor View Lawn

In addition to the one $1 million Second Chance prize, there are five $1 million instant grand prizes available in the game. Other instant prizes range from $10 to $10,000. In each of the five Second Chance Drawings, 170 $500 prizes and 500 $100 prizes will also be awarded.

Adorning the top half of the JAWS instant ticket is the classic Great White Shark from the original JAWS movie poster. The ticket is printed on special “Shimmering Waters” stock, with life preservers and anchors as symbols.

JAWS is a key number match style game, containing six “Winning Numbers” and 15 “Your Numbers.” If one or more of “Your Numbers” match the “Winning Numbers,” the player wins the corresponding amount. There is one Bonus Spot that gives players the chance to automatically win $100. The game’s overall prize payout is 80.2 percent and the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.43.

The JAWS instant ticket is on sale now at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

