Massachusetts State Police Air Wing captures video of great white sharks swimming off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police Air Wing crew captured stunning footage of two great white sharks swimming in the water off Cape Cod over the weekend.

The white sharks were spotted lurking about 50 yards offshore at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Saturday, according to state police.

Swimmers were not in the water at the time the video was taken because officials had closed the beach following an earlier sighting.

More sightings were reported at the beach on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Video credit: Massachusetts State Police

