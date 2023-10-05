State police say a man sought in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire for a series of armed carjackings was arrested following a pursuit Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police announced around 10 a.m. that Nathan Saben, 35, was taken into custody following a pursuit that started in Lawrence and ended in Dracut.

According to state police, Saben and a woman believed to be his girlfriend, Jessica Tirone, 40, were arrested after being found driving a black, 2012 Subaru Outback that Saben allegedly carjacked in Wolfeboro, NH.

“[A] trooper spotted SABEN driving the Subaru on South Union St., Lawrence at 9:11AM,” the Mass State Police Twitter account stated. “SABEN fled onto Essex St., then to Rt 110 WB, Dracut. MSP and [Lawrence Police Department] units pursued; SABEN came to stop on 110 at Little Merrimack Ave. SABEN had a rifle on him.”

Cell phone video showed what appeared to be Saben attempting to steal another vehicle after the Subaru went off of Route 110 in Dracut. The footage showed the individual approach a sedan stuck in traffic before police officers tackled the suspect.

The arrest capped off a week of police searching for Saben and Tirone, who allegedly committed a string of violent crimes that began last Friday.

Officials previously said Saben ran from police during a drug bust in Seabrook, NH, on Sept. 29, nearly running over an officer in the process.

On Tuesday, he was seen by police in Haverhill, where police chased Saben until he hit the state line.

That same in night In Salem, NH, authorities said the suspect tried to carjack two people unsuccessfully before he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took off in her car.

Police in Alton, NH, later confirmed they found the stolen car from Salem in their town on Wednesday.

In addition to identifying Tirone as an accomplice, authorities also said Saben went on to carjack the driver of a Subaru near Old Wolfeboro and Bay Hill roads in Alton, pointing a rifle at the man and forcing his way into the man’s car.

Police said the man was hit by the door of the car as the suspect took off and later hospitalized as a result.

Following their arrest Thursday morning, state police said both Saben and Tirone requested they be taken to a hospital. Details on their condition or when and where the two will be arraigned have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

