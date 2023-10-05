State police say a man being sought in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire for a series of alleged armed carjackings has been taken into custody, following a pursuit Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police announced just after 10 a.m. that Nathan Saben was arrested following a pursuit that ended in Dracut.

Saben, and a woman police believe is his girlfriend, Jessica Tirone, had been on the run for the past few days following a string of violent crimes that began last week.

According to state police, Saben was arrested Thursday morning after being found driving a black, 2012 Subaru Outback that he allegedly carjacked in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Previously, officials said Saben initially ran from police during a drug bust in Seabrook on Friday, Sept. 29, nearly running over an officer in the process.

On Tuesday, he was seen by police in Haverhill, where police chased Saben until he hit the state line.

In Salem, New Hampshire on the same night, authorities said Saben tried to carjack two people unsuccessfully before he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took off in her car.

Police in Alton, New Hampshire confirmed they found the stolen car from Salem in their town on Wednesday.

Local police said Saben had since carjacked the driver of a black Subaru near Old Wolfeboro and Bay Hill roads in Alton, pointing a rifle at the man and forcing his way into the man’s car.

Police said the man was hit by the door of the car as the suspect took off. The man was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

A short time ago MSP Troopers took wanted armed carjacker NATHAN SABEN into custody after a pursuit from Lawrence to Dracut. SABEN was driving a black 2012 Subaru Outback that he carjacked in Wolfeboro, N.H. A female alleged accomplice also in the car is also in custody. 1 of 2. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 5, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)