Massachusetts State Police capture suspect in Atlanta homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly drug-related shooting in Atlanta earlier this year was nabbed Thursday morning in Springfield, officials said.

Troopers, United States Marshals, and Springfield police officers captured 34-year-old Harrison Joseph Ogbunize at an apartment at 8 Blake St. shortly before 7 a.m., according to state police spokesman David Procopio

Ogbunize, who stands 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 320 pounds, was wanted on homicide charges in connection with a shooting in February that left a 32-year-old man dead inside an Atlanta apartment.

Ogbunize was taken to the Springfield Police Department for booking and will be held pending rendition to Georgia.

Another suspect in the shooting was arrested in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood on Aug. 6.

No additional information was immediately available.

