BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have created a girls basketball league in honor of a trooper who died in a traffic crash in Stoneham earlier this month.

The new league is named in memory of Trooper Tamar A. Bucci, a 34-year-old graduate of Andover High School, who was killed when a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north.

Games in the “Trooper Tamar Bucci Unity Basketball League for Girls” will begin April 5 and be held Tuesday afternoons at the Brockton Boys & Girls Club, according to state police. Teams from Brockton, West Bridgewater, and Foxboro will be participating.

During her funeral Mass, Bucci’s stepfather remembered her as being “quirky, silly, physically strong, and absolutely gorgeous.”

Bucci is survived by her mother, father, two sisters, a stepsister, and a stepbrother.

The crash remains under investigation.

