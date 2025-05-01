BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police (MSP) are implementing several training reforms ahead of the incoming recruit class.

The reforms include smaller class sizes and reviewing the training curriculum.

MSP is also conducting an independent assessment of the state police academy, looking at training methods, injury rates, as well as the culture and leadership.

Administrators say they’ll also see if the academy is in alignment with national standards.

The reforms come after Enrique Delgado-Garcia died during a boxing match at an MSP training facility in New Braintree last year.

Police say he was hit repeatedly in the boxing ring as he sparred with another trainee.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell has appointed an outside attorney to lead an independent investigation into his death.

