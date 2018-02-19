HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police issued a warning on Facebook to speeding drivers.

They posted a photo of a speeding ticket a trooper issued on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton.

The ticket said the driver was going 108 mph in a 65 mph zone.

“Please keep in mind that when you are speeding at dangerous speeds, you are not only endangering yourself, but the motorists around you,” State Police wrote on Facebook.

