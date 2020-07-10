(WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police is praising their K-9 unit for putting in extra work this past week.

In a span of seven days, the K-9 unit deployed on 70 missions, including 19 drug sniffs, 14 patrol calls, three calls involving suspects with weapons, three searches for suicidal people, a cadaver search, and a mission in support of the MSP Special Tactical Operation Team.

“Strong work!” state police wrote on Twitter.

Over the past week the MSP K9 Unit deployed on 70 missions, including 19 drug sniffs, 14 patrol calls, 3 calls involving suspects with weapons, 3 searches for suicidal persons, a cadaver search, and a mission in support of the MSP Special Tactical Operations Team. Strong work! pic.twitter.com/SOnyz1tTlR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 9, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)