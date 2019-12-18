Massachusetts State Police mourning loss of beloved horse

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police are mourning the loss of one of their beloved horses.

Dewey, an 18-year-old Friesian, passed away after a brief battle with colic, police announced in a Facebook post.

Dewey joined the department’s mounted unit in October 2016 and immediately went into service. Dewey and his partner, Trooper Daniel Doiron, routinely patrolled places all over the state from Salisbury Beach to Borderland State Park in Easton.

Dewey and Doiron provided security and crowd control at nearly every Patriots game and concert at Gillette Stadium, several Caribbean Festivals, and numerous parades and community events.

Dewey last worked at a Toys for Tots charity event in Acton before he fell ill.

“Dewey is dearly missed by the department, our Mounted Unit, and especially by his partner and dear friend, Trooper Dan Doiron,” police wrote on Facebook. “We take what comfort we can in reminding ourselves that Dewey gallops still, now in the greenest of pastures, watching over his friends, equine and human, as they go about their duty.”

Dewey lived with other horses in the mounted unit in a barn in Acton.

