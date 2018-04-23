Massachusetts state police payroll director arraigned on larceny charge

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A payroll director for the Massachusetts State Police was arraigned on a larceny charge Monday for allegedly misappropriating more than $23,000 in funds, officials said.

Denise Ezekiel, 49, of Holbrook, was arraigned in Framingham District Court on one count of larceny over $250, according to a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office. Judge Martine Carroll ordered Ezekiel released on personal recognizance and on the condition that she stay away from, and have no contact with, any potential witnesses in this case.

The state police launched an investigation into missing payroll funds after a discrepancy was discovered during a report query run on Oct. 30, 2017, prosecutors said. A further investigation found that Ezekiel had allegedly been receiving unauthorized transfers to her personal bank accounts in the form of travel/training reimbursements that there were no supporting documents for.

Ezekial was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Formal charges were filed March 6.

The alleged transfers occurred on various bi-weekly pay periods beginning July 23, 2016 through Oct. 28, 2017.

She is due back in court June 4.

The case is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police and the Ryan’s Office.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)