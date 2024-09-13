NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police recruit died at the hospital Friday after suffering a medical emergency while training at the State Police Academy in New Braintree Thursday, police said.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia became unresponsive during a defensive training exercise at the academy, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The academy’s onsite medical team responded to the scene and Delgado-Garcia was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Delgado-Garcia was a member of the Massachusetts State Police 90th Recruit Training Troop and a former victim and witness advocate in the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

“In his short time with the State Police, Enrique demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to learn and a desire to deliver excellent police services to the people of Massachusetts,” State Police Colonel John E. Mawn Jr. said in a statement.

Mawn wrote that Delgado-Garcia made an immediate impression on his classmates and academy staff.

“By all accounts, Enrique possessed and displayed all the qualities that would have made him an outstanding Trooper: kindness and compassion, dedication, commitment, willingness to work hard to improve himself, and a strong desire help others,” Mawn said.

No other information was immediately available about the circumstances surrounding Delgado-Garcia’s death.

