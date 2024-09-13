NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police recruit was injured while training at the State Police Academy in New Braintree Thursday, police said.

The recruit became unresponsive during a defensive training exercise at the academy, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The academy’s onsite medical team responded to the scene and the recruit was taken to the hospital, police said.

His condition is not known at this time.

