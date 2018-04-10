Massachusetts state police responding to ‘active crime scene’ in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are responding Tuesday afternoon to an “active crime scene” in Fitchburg.

Police tweeted just after 1 p.m. that an Air Wing helicopter, a K9 unit, members of the department’s crime scene services department, and detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the response.

7’s Steve Cooper reports that the activity is in the area of Rindge and Stoneybrook roads. Cooper says that according to sources, police responded to reports of an unresponsive baby. Authorities are searching for a person connected to the case.

Sources: Fitchburg Police responded to reports of unresponsive baby earlier and air wing called to look for anyone connected to the case #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 10, 2018

Fitchburg police officers are also assisting with the investigation.

No schools in the area have been placed on lockdown.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information is available.

DEVELOPING: MSP assets including Air Wing, K9, Crime Scene Services, patrols and our detectives assigned to the @worcesterda are responding to assist @FitchburgPolice with an active crime scene. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 10, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)