MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of two dogs that were found on Interstate 495 on Wednesday morning.

The two pups were located in the Merrimac area, according to State Police Spokesman Dustin Fitch.

It is unclear how they made it onto the highway.

Anyone with information on their owner is asked to call Sgt. Stephen Gondella at 978-462-7478.

CORRECTION: Typo on the phone number, it's 978-462-7478 https://t.co/vUc44SdUk4 — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) February 13, 2019

