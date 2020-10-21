Massachusetts State Police to deploy ‘enhanced staffing’ on Election Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police plan to deploy “enhanced staffing” on Election Day to ensure safety and security as voters head to the polls to cast their presidential ballots.

“We will deploy enhanced staffing on and around Election Day to ensure safety and security at the locations for which we have primary jurisdiction, as well as to assist local police departments that request our help to protect public safety,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

Troopers also plan to monitor for any potential incidents in the days leading up to the election.

“The State Police Watch Center and Division of Homeland Security and Preparedness are continuously monitoring developing incidents and intelligence to maximize situational awareness, response capabilities, and the safety of all our residents,” the statement added.

More than a million voters in Massachusetts have already cast their ballots for the election, the state announced Tuesday.

Early voting kicked off across the state on Saturday. It runs through Oct. 30.

Drop boxes for mail-in ballots have also been installed in towns and cities to assist voters who want to avoid the polls amid the ongoing pandemic.

To find an election office or dropbox near you, click here. Early voting locations can be found here.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

