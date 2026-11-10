CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have agreed to pay Karen Read $100,000 to settle a lawsuit against the agency.

Read sued both the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department in June. The 87-page complaint was filed in Bristol Superior Court in Fall River. According to Read’s attorneys, the case was about “a culture of bias and corruption that they built, tolerated, and hid from the public for years” by both law enforcement agencies.

Read was suing under the Massachusetts Tort Claims Act, which has a $100,000 cap for damages.

In a statement, a Spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said, “The Massachusetts State Police have reached an agreement with Karen Read to resolve her lawsuit against the Department. The Department determined that this agreement would avoid prolonged litigation and the significant costs to taxpayers of continuing the case. The State Police will continue to strengthen its investigative practices, enhance comprehensive training for investigators, and ensure that every investigation is thorough, impartial, and guided by the facts.”

Read’s lawsuit focused on fired State Police Detective Michael Proctor, and ex-Canton Police Sgt. Sean Goode, calling them both bigots. Her lawsuit said Proctor and Goode’s involvement at the outset of the investigation into the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe invariable and irredeemable contaminated it in every respect.

Proctor, the lead investigator in the case against Read, was fired in March 2025 following a disciplinary board review over sexist and racist text messages he sent. Goode resigned from his position in June.

Read was aquitted for the murder of O’Keefe, who died during a blizzard in January 2022.

O’Keefe’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Read, which is still pending.

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