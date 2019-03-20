LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was convicted Wednesday on a slew of charges in connection with a series of alleged domestic assaults against another state police employee.

A Lowell Superior Court grand jury found Robert Sundberg guilty of two counts of rape, assault with intent to rape, strangulation, stalking, five counts of assault and battery on a household or family member, three counts of assault and battery, and malicious damage of a motor vehicle, a Middlesex District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said.

State police suspended Sundberg without pay after arresting him in 2016 when they received a report from the victim in regards to sexual and physical assaults against her.

A state police spokesperson says Sundberg will now be fired from the department following his conviction.

“We hope today’s verdict provides justice to the victim,” he said in a statement. “We have absolutely no tolerance for domestic violence, and hope this case makes clear that any such allegations will be swiftly and decisively investigated.”

Sundberg is scheduled for sentencing on March 26.

