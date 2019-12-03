(WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police are urging drivers to clear all the snow off their cars before traveling down the road.

Trooper Dustin Fitch posted a picture on Twitter Tuesday morning of a car that had several inches of snow on its roof, as well as snow on the outskirts of its rear windshield.

“And so it begins….. 🤦🏻‍♂️. #ClearSnowBeforeYouGo!” he wrote.

Several communities in the Bay State received more than a foot of snow during a major storm that lasted from Sunday to Tuesday.

Some towns in Worcester County, including Royalston and Winchendon, got 25 inches of snow.

